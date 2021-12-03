Kids Show Cricket Talent

However due to the effects of the pandemic, a lot of schools did not participate in the program last year and this year.

Last week boys and girls from Pari Elementary took to the Colts Cricket Pitch to try out their cricket talents and skills with some amazing displays on show.

The young students had the whole day to themselves, testing out their raw cricket talents and skills while being taught the fundamentals of batting, bowling and fielding.

Manager NCD Schools Cricket Sakavai Geba said one of the main objectives of running the BSP Schools Cricket blast is to identify young talents earlier and then put them through the CPNG school development pathway program before they graduate to the elite level.

While Port Moresby and Central Province continue to be the two main cricketing centres in PNG at the moment, the introduction of the BSP Schools Kriket Program the game has now reached 200,000 elementary and primary schools around the country.

The BSP schools cricket program is now closed for 2021 until the 2022 academic year begins.