Kickboxing tourney attracts fighters

PNG Kickboxing Federation president, Stanley Nandex confirms that fighters representing Southern Highlands, Chimbu, Morobe and Wewak are expected to take part in the two days event. The event is also expected to be officially opened by the Member for Port Moresby North East, John Kaupa.

Nandex said one of the highlights of the event will see PNG female international WKF middle weight champion, Jessy Gonapa to be featured as a main card for the exhibition fight up against a senior national female fighter representing Simbu, Drua Kombukon as part of Jessy’s Intercontinental title fight campaign by end of this year.

Also featuring in the main event are two national champions Bata Kai of SHP taking on Fidelis Pila (Port Moresby-based fighter), who will represent his home province ENBP.

The two fighters will also be preparing to qualify for the international title fight by December 2023 as well.

Nandex said Kickboxing Federation has now developed its ranking system from the regional and national level to create a better data system and profile its fighters to be able to export them to other promoters around the world.

He said this year looks promising and expressed his gratitude to regional presidents to organise its regional tournaments in preparation for both the national, international and world title shows all set for this year.