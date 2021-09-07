Kickboxing Needs Support

He said in the past the Federation had to host national events to help generate funds to help support its programs.

Nandex said financial constraints has been one a major challenge, that it has not properly delivered its development programs and national events in the country.

According to Nandex, there are currently 21 provinces actively involved in the code, with around eight thousand members nationwide.

In Simbu alone, there are about two thousand fighters or members from participating schools.

Nandex said as a growing sport, kick boxing has helped a lot of the youth, and thanks to the PNG Games concept, many are stepping out, especially from the rural areas.

He said funding has prevented the federation in the past from hosting national events to help these talented fighters, develop in the sport, through its programs.

With so much interest still there, the Federation is slowly looking to engage more schools, with the hope of getting funding support from the government and business houses.