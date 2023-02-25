Kickboxers prepare for Kokoda showdown

This was officially announced by the founding President and retired PNG Champion kickboxer, Stanley Nandex.

He said Kickboxing is a worldwide sport and was badly affected as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic outrage but assured all members of the Federation to get back into their programs.

Nandex said the official event calendar for 2023 was also been released after the clearance was given by the World Kickboxing Federation head office.

He urged all regional and provincial presidents and members to restart the programs and prepare their fighters to qualify for the major events this year including the world championships and Title fights.

The Kokoda Track 2 showdown is scheduled for 24th-25th March 2023 outside Port Moresby at CS Bomana Training College and its only for the Southern region, while Highlands Regional championship is set for Apirl in Goroka, NGI prepares for May in Rabaul while Momase is set for June in Wewak.

He said the winners from these regional tournaments will be selected for the national championships in September to qualify for the world championships.

“PNG Female Kickboxing League has been established as well to manage all female fighters to be part of the major draw card this year including current female international title belt holder, Jessy Gonopa to take on European champion Alexitra for the intercontinental middle weight title in September,” Nandex said.

The inclusion of the female Kickboxing League is to empower women and girls and use the platform to raise role models as well.

“Law and order has been our major hindrance and setbacks to the country’s development and we appeal to all relevant authorities and government to support in such programs as development partners.”