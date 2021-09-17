Kickboxer Prepared For Fight

Pilai is pleased to win the event to show that he is ready to travel abroad with the rest of his team mates to represent the country.

He said the fight wasn’t easy but thanked his component for a challenging fight.

“I am happy to know what my strengths and weaknesses are after my first trial match on home soil. I will take back to training y trial match and work on the weakness areas that I need to improve on. Winning this first is only fitting for me because I know I am on the right path,” said Pilai.

He added that winning his first fight only goes to show just how well he has prepared for the trail match as part of his preparation for the upcoming international bout in Egypt.

“I am not the only fighter that took part in the trial match, some of the semi-professional fighters also participated. We are all here to test our skills learnt from training through high performance and from our mentor and coach, Stanley Nandex,” said Pilai.

The PNG Kickboxing Federation President, Nandex who was present to observe the Semi-Professional Fighters and the fighters used yesterday’s Independence Kickboxing Tournament as a trial.

For the remaining weeks, the fighters will continue their training until the time to depart Egypt in October. Currently there about 15 Semi-Pro Fighters preparing to attend the tournament in Egypt.

The international fight will take place from October 14th-18th.