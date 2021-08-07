Kevin Durant’s $290m statement as Team USA down France in gold medal cliffhanger

As he’s done all tournament, Durant starred as Team USA roared to a 87-82 victory which adds a 16th gold from 19 Olympic tournaments to highlight their ridiculous domination of the event.

In doing so, he became just the second man – after fellow American Carmelo Anthony – to claim a third Olympic basketball gold medal.

Even on a team of superstars, there has to be a big dog. And that’s Durant.

In an awkward start to the game, with France opening up a six-point lead, USA’s strategy was simple: give it to the best scorer on the planet.

A clunky half-court offence devolved into pinballing the basketball around until it fell into the hands of Durant.

And, every time, Durant delivered. When he went to the bench with 90 seconds left in the first quarter he had 12 of the USA’s 18 points. The USA would not trail again for the rest of the match, as their offence started.

Inside Saitama Super Arena the past two weeks, the halftime entertainment has included a robot designed for the sole purpose of shooting basketballs – but after CUE5 bricked his three-point attempt on Saturday, even he isn’t as reliable as Durant.

Durant will this week put pen to paper on a four-year contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets that will bank him an extraordinary $AUD290m.

It’s an unfathomably large amount of money, though somehow still doesn’t put him as the league’s highest earner, and on Saturday he showed why Brooklyn is getting a bargain.

Put the ball in his hands and he will win you the game – as he did with 8.8 seconds remaining when, up by 3, Durant iced two free throws to kill off France’s fourth-quarter comeback and finish with 29 points.

He did it against a French team that had stunned the US 83-76 in their opening game, consigning them to a first Olympic defeat in 17 years, and boasted the defensive talents of big man Rudy Gobert.

Gobert did everything within his power to will France to victory, with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Evan Fournier added 16 points. But anytime France pulled close, Durant would trigger another run to always have one hand on the gold medals.

Damien Lillard erupted in the fourth quarter and Jayson Tatum (19 points) helped seal the victory.