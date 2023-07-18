 

Kempa Upset Hekari in youth league

BY: Loop Sports
16:25, July 18, 2023
Kempa FC pulled off a masterclass performance against Hekari United FC in a thrilling top-of-the-table affair on Sunday 16 July, in the Southern Conference, 2023 National Youth Soccer League (NYSL).

Both teams showed great potential in the opening part of the competition and a shoulder above every other team in the competition. Their match was a display of class, but Kempa FC came out on top putting a stop to Hekari’s winning streak.

The Round 5 match went down to the wire with both sides trading shot for shot at the goalmouth.

In the end, Kempa FC recorded two unanswered goals to stamp their authority as a genuine title contender for the 2023 NYSL.

The defeat marks the first loss for Hekari United in the competition.

Commenting on the performance of the six participating teams, FC Genesis Coach Percy Mataio said the competition has been tough but entertaining.

FC Genesis recorded its first win of the competition on Sunday against Souths Aporo FC, 3-1.

Round 6 gets underway this weekend.

