Kebara's K4K tournament triumphs despite challenges

This remarkable event, held just outside Popondetta and a stone's throw away from Kokoda Station, was a testament to perseverance in the face of adversity.

Despite the ongoing flight cancellations plaguing the region, organizers managed to successfully deliver the tournament to eager participants and spectators. The event brought together various stakeholders, including KTF (Kokoda Track Foundation), who set up a health booth, the Kokoda Family Sexual Violence Unit, and the Oro Province Department of Community Development.

Team PNG HERO Athletes, featuring notable individuals like Hussein Lowah, Miriam Lola Ilumpui, Lera Kose, Winnie Mavara, Laizani Soma, Miriam Stanley, and para-athlete Dorna Longbut, played a crucial role in promoting Olympic values and ensuring the smooth operation of the tournament.

The final showdown was an intense battle, with Team EXCELLENCE emerging as the K4K champions in Kebara. They claimed victory by triumphing over Team RESPECT in a thrilling penalty shootout.

The success of the K4K Tournament in Kebara was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Team PNG HERO Athlete Basil Jofari, along with the hardworking team of SKILLZ Coaches in Kebara, who coordinated the event flawlessly.

This meaningful tournament received funding from the Australian Government through the Team Up program.

The event not only showcased the spirit of sportsmanship but also served as a beacon of hope and unity in the Kebara community.