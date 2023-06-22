KCH Scholarships Boost Team PNG

The scholarships have been designed to provide financial assistance to the selected recipients, allowing them to concentrate solely on their training and preparations in the months leading up to the games.

Team PNG expresses heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the athletes and coaches to KUMUL Consolidated Holdings for their invaluable support as a proud sponsor.

KUMUL Consolidated Holdings has been instrumental in supporting Team PNG's Performance Strategy for 2021-2024 and their commitment towards improving Team PNG's performance in all multi-sport events. Together, they aim to achieve excellence in representing Papua New Guinea.

The Athlete and Coach Scholarship presentation took place at the KCH Head Office in Port Moresby on Wednesday, June 21st. The esteemed guests in attendance were Craig Pagere, KCH Human Resource Manager, and Ranga Sawong, KCH Senior Legal Officer.

They had the privilege of engaging in a conversation with the remarkable Athlete Recipient, Allen Oaike, who excels in the 57kg division of Boxing and is currently in camp with the Team PNG Boxing Team in Port Moresby throughout June.

The event also honored the exceptional Coach Recipient, Rea Loi, who holds the esteemed position of Table Tennis National Head Coach. The dedication and expertise of Coach Rea Loi have been a source of inspiration for the athletes, driving them to achieve new heights in their respective sports.

Team PNG extends sincere thanks once again to Kumul Consolidated Holdings for their unwavering support, which encompasses initiatives like the Athlete and Coach Scholarships, sports-specific training camps (both domestic and international), and comprehensive games preparations.

Their collective efforts ensure that Team PNG is fully prepared for the 2023 Solomon Islands Pacific Games scheduled to take place in November.