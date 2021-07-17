Kavieng Kick-Off 9s Tourney

The aim of the two day tournament was to seek out the best players and select three from three Kavieng LLG’s that will form the Kavieng District Team to participate in the provincial selections. Essentially, the Elite Provincial teams selected will represent New Ireland during the PNG Games in 2022.

Friday’s tournament started with a lively match between the Tikana and Lavongai Open women’s divisions. The Tikana’s opening number did little to stir up the Lovo’s, who made a comeback during the second half to win the match at 8-4.

Chairman for New Ireland Rugby League Benjamin Wakip thanked the delegates in being present for the tournament as the New Ireland Government is the sole sponsor of the Tournament with K30, 000 in supportive funds for the games. An additional K3,000 was handed to the New Ireland Rugby League Officials on the day to support the competition.

Mr Wakip said in a statement that Rugby is a development pathway and New Ireland is leading the way after it was the first province in the country to trial the PNGRFL Governance framework.

For the Namatanai District, the Rugby 9s competition was held in Konos in March this year. It had teams from Nimamar, Namatanai Rural, SNA, Matalai and Tanir.

The Provincial selection tournament will be held from the 24th to the 25th of this month in Namatanai Town in the lead up to New Ireland Day celebrations.

Present for the event was New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan and Deputy Governor Sammy Missen accompanied by Chairman for Sports and Kavieng Town Mayor Sikal Kelep, Chairman for Law and Order Edwin Maigen, Chairman for Works and Transport Clement Moson and Provincial Police commander Felix Nebanat.