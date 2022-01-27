Kavieng Hosts HP Workshop

The workshop will start this Friday 28th January and end on Saturday 29th.

Events organized in the lead up to the Coaching workshop where the Tikana LLG Games at Nanvalus Village. Youths participated in a two day sporting event on the 25th and 26th of January.

Sports played on the day included, rugby 7s, rugby 9s, volleyball, athletics, boxing and soccer.

The sporting events in the LLG were viewed as Olympics of the Grassroots.

The entire sports tournament including the two day high performance coaching workshop is a first of its kind event hosted in the LLG.