Karate to grow in Morobe

This is one of the reasons behind the hosting of this weekend’s karate tournament in Lae.

‘Rainy Lae’ will be playing host to teams from other provinces, who will compete in the two-day tournament from Saturday, September 23rd, to Sunday, September 24th, at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium’s volleyball complex.

The competition has resumed after a three-year hiatus following COVID-19.

“One day, all the club instructors will meet and we’ll talk about it,” said president and tournament director, Sensei Rickinson Mekere.

“Hopefully, next year we’ll have all the mini competitions at their levels and then have a big one in September 2024 again.

“We have three major dojos, or styles. We have Shito-ryu, which is based here at the stadium, we have Goju-ryu, they train up at the PNG University of Technology and we have Shotokan; we train at the Lae Secondary School hall. So, these are the three main styles combined at the moment.

“Karate teaches discipline, respect and obedience. Karate sport is totally different from (traditional) karate itself. You train whether you want to be a karateka (karate practitioner) or be involved in the sport itself. There’s two ways of doing it.

“To the Lae residents, if you wish to train in karate and learn self-defense, visit the three dojos, or clubs; Lahi Shito-ryu, Unitech Goju-ryu and Ram Shotokan.”