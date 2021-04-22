Kaputin hopes for bigger jump

A season’s best jump of 6.25m in Friday’s qualifying round, which ranked her third in the field of 16 athletes, raised hopes of a bigger jump in Sunday’s final, especially since her foot was well behind the board on takeoff for that particular jump.

However, despite jumping in excess of 6m on all six attempts for the second time in her career, Kaputin was not able to improve on her season’s best and again recorded a best effort of 6.25m.

Whilst things did not go as planned, this is still a huge performance coming back from the injury that towards the end of 2019 seemed to have derailed her Olympic hopes.

“I’m prepared to pour all my heart and soul into this in the two months remaining and get some big jumps in the Oceania competitions in June, said Kaputin.

“I’m confident of jumping well over 6.50m. I’m running and jumping well and just need to put it together on the day.”

Based on the World Athletics Road to Tokyo Ranking, Kaputin is currently ranked 53 and her aim is to still be in the top 60 by the end of the qualifying period.

Meanwhile, Toea Wisil is planning to leave PNG this week for the USA where she will take part in a number of competitions in an effort to boost her own world ranking and earn selection for the one spot that is available to PNG under the Universality Rule.

(Picture: Casey Sims)