Kaputin To Carry PNG Flag At Commonwealth Games

The Team will attend the Games from the 25th of July to the 8th of August, 2022.

Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee President Sir John Dawanicura announced this during the combined Welcome for the Pacific Mini Games back from Northern Marianas and Farewell for Team PNG to the Commonwealth Games on Monday evening, at the Gateway Hotel.

Sir John said that the flag bearer reveal is an important role and ceremony in the lead up to the opening ceremony.

“Rellie Kaputin’s outstanding jump records and achievements both nationally and internationally over the last 3 years speaks for itself, and her perseverance and commitment to keep training despite challenges along the way is exemplary.

“She is the current National Record Holder in 3 events (Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump) and also the Pacific Games Record Holder (Long Jump)”.

“While preparing for the biggest event of her life, she sustained a serious injury, but through rehab, commitment and determination, she overcame the injury in 18 months and jumped a Qualifying jump to get her the ticket to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, making her PNG’s Olympian #66”.

“She returned from the recent 11th Pacific Mini Games in Saipan just yesterday, where she won a Gold in High Jump and Silver in Long Jump and Triple Jump respectively”.

“Being the Team PNG flag bearer is an honour and unique responsibility that places you in an elite and distinguished class with those who elegantly carried the flag and its responsibilities before you”.

Sir John added while congratulating Rellie on her appointment said: