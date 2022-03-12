Kapuls Win First International Friendly

Sensational striker, Raymond Gunemba scored the double while Emmanuel Simon, Paul Paul and Stahl Gubag picked up a single each

They have secured their first international friendly match victory in Qatar ahead of their match against New Zealand for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The PNG boys had their first taste of victory when Emanuel Simon scored an opener followed soon after by a goal from Raymond Gunemba who repeated another goal that brought PNG to lead 3-0 at half time. PNG went on and sealed a 5-0 at full time in Qatar University ground.

Head Coach, Marcos Gusmao field a mixture of debutants and senior players for the trial in a 3-5-2 format. Having three backline four midfields and two strikers in a match, he described as fast and “pressing.”

The first 11 comprised of Ronald Warisan, Alwin Komolong, Felix Komolong, Daniel Joe, Godfrey Haro, David Muta, Emmanuel Simon, Jacob Sabua, Raymond Gunemba, Mathew David and Obert Bika.

“We played a local team with experienced players, a team that played hard but could not get through our strong marking,” Gusmao said.

Making the international debut for PNG is Godfrey Haro in the backline, while Pala Paul and Stahl Gubag who could not wait but grabbed their first international goal each from the front.

“The team is more aggressive, they have more quality in the pass, they think more about the game,” Gusmao said.

He said that Kapuls will have another friendly on Monday March 14, 2022 prior to their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Oceania qualifying match against New Zealand All Whites set for next week Saturday March 19 2022.

Moreover, Gusmao added that he look forward to field another mixture of young players in the upcoming friendly against Al Matar FC a local team in Qatar before they face NZ.

Al Matar and Zumbara FC are both second tier teams in Doha, Qatar are the only teams that are available to match out with Kapuls given the time length before the actual tournament kick off.