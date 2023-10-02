Kapuls team named for MSG Cup

Sports Minister Don Polye made this announcement at the Sir John Guise Outdoor Stadium in Port Moresby and also congratulated the players for making the Kapuls team.

Minister Polye said he is expecting the PNG side to defend their Cup title when they travel to New Caledonia for the tournament later in the week.

Kapuls Coach, Harrison Kamake said the team is intact. He said most of the players named in the team retained their spots but there are few new boys making the squad.

One of the debutants, Rex Naime, said, he is grateful for the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage for the first time.

The Hekari United Forward said, that although he is new at the representative level, he is confident that he can blend in well with the rest of the team.

Although the team captain is yet to be named, last year’s MSC Cup captain, Raymond Gunemba is expected to lead for the tournament. Gunemba believes that the players picked for the tournament can get the job done and bring back the cup home.

Raymond Gunemba said: “I believe in the boys and the coaching staff. When we go down there, we will give our best. We will go as a champion to defend our title but we will give our best to bring back the Cup.”

Speaking about the team and its aspiration in the 2023 Pacific Games, Coach Kamake said this tournament will also be an avenue for the players to prove themselves in order to be considered for the forthcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

“It is a platform for the Pacific Games so it’s best that they go out and do lead up games. This is one of the platforms we are looking at to take this team to the Pacific Games,” said Kamake.

The PNG Kapuls is expected to travel to New Caledonia on October 5th. PNG will be out to defend their title won last year.