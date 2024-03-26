Kapuls learn from Winless FIFA Series

The Kapuls conceded three goals in the first and one in the second half to suffer a comprehensive defeat in the hands of their much-fancied opponents.

The Kapuls were starved for possession with most of the match being played in the Kapuls half of the pitch. Coach Moon saw what was coming for his side even before the game had started.

Mood said “It’s what we expected to be. We know they are quality opposition. Their players playing all over in Europe – professional players. For our boys, it was a huge challenge.”

When admitting that his men were outclassed in the match, Moon said there is a lot that must be done before PNG football can compete in international events.

“I thought we handled (the FIFA games) quite well, but for us, fitness showed in many aspects of our game that the key for us is to improve in our fitness and our national domestic competition by playing more games because we were out of season coming into this tournament,” said Moon.

The PNG Kapuls will be heading home after a winless campaign in the FIFA Friendly series in Sri Lanka.