Kapuls Arrive In Qatar

Team manager, Joseph Ealedona said it is the FIFA World Cup atmosphere in Qatar and the team is enjoying the moment but with focus on the first game against New Zealand.

He said it was a long flight with six hours to Singapore transit for three hours and took eight hours flight from Singapore to Doha. The team will take some rest today before getting into training.

“Our management will confirm two friendlies against Qatar-based teams and we will play the games. The team has settled in well and will begin their runs tomorrow and acclimatize and get used to the world class facilities,” Ealedona said.

He said the Oceania Football Confederation qualifiers is different from the past as it's been used also to test facilities and protocols for the coming FIFA World Cup also in Qatar in November 2022.

Ealedona said the PNG preparations have been smooth but obviously affected by COVID-19, but he is confident they will do well with the experience of the players and importantly given the significant support of the Government.

He said Coach Gusmao grilled into the team that it is competition time and all must focus as they prepare to represent the country.

“The team has settled in and we looking forward to the friendlies and the first game. I urged all Papua New Guineans and friends of PNG in the region close to Qatar to make your way to Doha and watch the boys with the first game against New Zealand on March 18.”

PNG placed in Pool B, will go up against New Caledonia on March 21 and on the 24th, the Kapuls face Fiji at the Grand Hamad Stadium.