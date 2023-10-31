Kapi Natto urges WCSL to improve

PNGFA president John Kapi Natto wants to help improve the situation and is urging participating teams to take ownership of the Women’s Soccer League initiative, so the Women’s Football can grow.

Although the WNSL concluded its second year since its inception in 2022, the Soccer League is yet to attract followers to the event. This was evident in the grand final match yesterday at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Kapi Natto said the PNGFA has played its part in creating the avenue for women to play football. The onus it with the football federations to grow the women’s football in the country.

“Saw it last year and we see it again this year. We are not filling the stadium and people are making comments. Because of maybe one factor, we have out on differences. The clubs must work on their fan base. They must play their role in promoting the game,” he said.

Kapi Natto stated: “We must all take ownership and responsibility of helping our girls in football. I have 100 percent support for women’s football. The football associations must find the best women and put them into this competition to improve competitiveness of women’s football.”

He said women’s football is fast growing in the world and challenged associations to utilize the WCSL to recruit the best footballers to play in the competition.

Kapi Nato congratulated all the teams for participating in the 2023 season and those teams that took part in the conferences.

He hopes that the Women’s NSL is expected to be more competitive in 2024.