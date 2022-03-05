Kapi Natto Challenges Kapul

The Kapuls are in Pool B up against New Zealand, New Caledonia and Fiji.

PNGFA President, John Kapi Natto when addressing the PNGFA Kapuls fundraiser dinner at the Dynasty restaurant on Thursday evening, thanked Prime Minister James Marape, Sports Minister Wesley Raminai and major sponsors among dignitaries for showing their support to the national men’s team.

Kapi Natto congratulated Kapul’s head coach Marcos Gusmao and his 30-man squad for making the final cut.

The President, who is very passionate about the game, reminded the players of the tough assignment ahead of them being pooled against top soccer playing nations in the Oceania region. He is confident the boys will do the country proud.