Kapi Natto Calls For Unity

He said as per Oceania Football Confederation and FIFA there must be one body to control football in the province and not two or three as the meeting has queried.

“We must understand the reality, Wewak Football Association is not actively involved in running the competition that is when you see separate entities sprouting up to administer their own football activities,” Kapi Natto said

He said while encouraging everyone to be part of the football family, he stressed that there must be only one entity to administer football in East Sepik.

Kapi Natto said ESP Governor Allan Bird fully supported football but he could not release financially support unless everyone worked as a united body and elect an entity to look football affairs in the province.

“ESP has a huge potential as it shown in the past as Wewak United and Manigulai FC rocked the sporting fields during the Benson & Hedge National Club soccer championship days,” he said.

The recent performance by Sepik FC women team in the revamp Women National Soccer League is a testimony of the potential East Sepik has.

Kapi Natto has urged the East Sepik football administrators to work together for a united Sepik football body for a way forward.

He said Bird in his speech urged all the football administrators to work together so the provincial government can inject some funds to help grow football.

Governor Bird when addressing the football administrators said: “I want to support one soccer body, you guys sort out your indifferences.

“There is a Chinese billionaire who is willing to support football in East Sepik but only when football administrators get their act together to get the sports up and running. I am willing to help but you need to organize yourselves.

“You people sort it out and comeback to me for support, I also have allocated K100,000 for soccer and if you improve in bringing in more revenue then we might increase the allocation. It depends on your football administrators.”