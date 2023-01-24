Kapi Natto apologises

John Kapi Natto said what happened on Saturday was unfortunate and uncalled for.

Kapi Natto said condemned the actions of intoxicated and aggressive spectators invading the field of play after fulltime on Saturday, branding them hooligans for running onto the pitch. The President said such un-sportsmanship behavior was uncalled for as it brings the game into disrepute.

Today the President expressed great remorse through the media, and conveyed his sincere apologies to all stakeholders and the football family on behalf of the PNGFA and the National Soccer League Executive.

Kapinato also extended apologies to the PNG Rugby Football League Board Chairman Sandis Tsaka and CEO Stanley Hondina and the rugby league fraternity for using the phrase “Don’t bring the rugby league-like violence into football” which he said was uttered out of frustration.

The President again reminded fans and supporters to respect the laws of the games and refrain from inciting violence in the sport in order for families and fans to come and enjoy the game.