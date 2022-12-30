Kapari-Viriolo Cricket kicks off

The sport is part and partial of this community since many years ago but did not happen for a long time, and so the people of Kapari-Viriolo were very happy to see it happen.

Port Moresby Konepoti CC President, Puana Agi said it is the first time for such a tournament to be hosted in the village.

He said the first three days of the tournament teams will play the normal full games with four teams in each of the two pools. That is Pool A and B.

The teams in Pool A being: Konepoti 1, Konepoti 2, Lae 1 & Viriolo 2. Teams in Pool B are Kapari 1, Virolo 1, Kapari 2 and KV mix.

He said they will be playing T-10s for the first three days, then the top two teams in each pools with proceed to the semi-finals on Friday and the winners will proceed to the grand final on Saturday.

Since it is a festivity game, Puana said many individual prices were up for grabs as well.

For example, targets were set on the boundaries and any batsman will hit that target will get one price. Any ballers who will ball three wickets in one over that is a price as well. Any fielder that catches a classic catch according to the umpire warrants a price.

“Basically on that note I would like to thank Cricket PNG for also making this tournament happen. We’ve Lakani Hola, Rodney Maha with their umpires and their scorers and all the other sponsors as well but our biggest sponsor is KPHL, to Dr. Ila Temu.” Agi said.

The tournament was not only to revive the sport in the community but also to bring everyone together in the spirit of Christmas. Therefore, representing the major sponsor, Kumul Petroleum, Dr. Ila Temu urged everyone to abide in that spirit.

“Please play the game in the spirit of Christmas, and do your best, and may the best team come out and be the winner. So on that note I wish everybody all the best and hope you have an enjoyable five days tournament, thank you very much,” Dr Temu said.