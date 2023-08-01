Kamiak plans to leave Morobe RU

Kamiak said he made this decision purposely to concentrate on his work and family. Kamiak is a fulltime employee of the Bank South Pacific.

“I am planning to concentrate on my work and family therefore I will complete my term this year and next person can take it on from there,” he said.

After serving five years as the Morobe Rugby Union president, two years as an interim and three years as president, Kamiak has been giving his best executing the responsibility required of him. He said it has been one hell of a ride and he enjoyed every bit of it.

Reflecting on his time with MRU, Kamiak said: “I literally started with nothing; no paper work, no hand over take over program, no reports presented etcetera; just nothing.

“It has been very tough and challenging being young and taking up this huge role. A lot of negative comments from some individuals but me and my team proved critics wrong and have successfully revived the code of Rugby Union in the province earning the trust of everyone,” said Kamiak.

The Morobe Rugby Union President said this experience taught him a lot of lessons. Some of which are: never give up; always have a positive mindset and; be honest in whatever you do.

Kamiak thanked everyone that has supported him throughout the journey.

“Your support has successfully revived the code of Rugby Union in Morobe Province.”

He also acknowledged the critics he got throughout his tenure.

Kamiak said, whoever is taking over from him next year should be honest and fair; and must carry on the good work. He also urged others to provide necessary support to make the great game even greater.