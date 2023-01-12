Kamau off to the US

He will join Emmanuel Wanga, Emmanuel Anis, Jonathan Dende, Alphonse Igish, Shadrick Tansi and Ephraim Lerkin at Cloud.

Athletics PNG Vice President, Josepha Wailoni was at the airport to see Kamau off and said the boys were looking forward to Leroy’s return.

Kamau, who spent a period of time training in Kansas prior to the Pacific Mini Games had hoped to return in August last year however he had to wait until now in order to comply with US Immigration procedures.

Kamau will be PNG's main hope of causing an upset in the 100m and 200m at the Pacific Games this year where Fiji's Banuve Tabacaucoro will again be the favourite for the men’s sprint double.

The PNG boys are training hard and are keen to put behind them the disappointment of the Saipan Games where all three PNG athletes were disqualified for false starts in the 100m and lost the 4*100m gold due to an injury to anchor runner Anis.