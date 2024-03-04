Kamau explains his Departure from Track

Kamau switched from track to league was motivated by his aspirations to play league, however, he wasn’t shy to admit some other external factors forced him to make up his mind. He pointed out the issue with Athletics PNG being one of the reasons.

“My switch to Rugby League has so many reasons which I will not talk about. I pulled out from track and field; I don’t like it because of too much politics in the Federation,” said Kamau.

Kamau refused to elaborate on the issue he alluded to but went on to recount his aspiration to join rugby league and where the rugby league journey started for him.

“I took a break from athletics in 2018 – 2019 when my family moved to Alotau, (Milne Bay Province). There is no Athletics in Alotau so I decided to join Rugby just to stay fit. That made me end up in the SP Hunters pre-season training squad for 2019.

“Towards the end of 2019, my coach (Nelson Stone) took me in and trained me, that was when everything changed in PNG Track and Field,” said Kamau.

While chasing his rugby league dream, Kamau keeps the window open for his return to the track. Kamau said he is still open to returning to the track sometimes, however, he is concentrating on rugby league currently.

Kamau is an internationally renowned elite-level sprinter who competed in the most recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in 2022 amongst other international track and field events.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Extra Sports Management expresses gratitude for taking Kamau on board. They are looking forward to supporting his rugby league aspirations, and believe he can attract interest from professional rugby league clubs given his resume in the track events with the Personal Best of 10.2s in 100m.