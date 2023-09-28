Kalyn Ponga wins Dally M Medal

The two fullbacks capped an historic night for the Knights, with both men’s and women’s medals going to players from the same Club.

Ponga became the first Knights men’s player to win the award since Danny Buderus in 2004 during a glittering ceremony at Winx Stand at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

“This year both competitions came down to the final match of the final round to decide the finals line-ups,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said. “You cannot script that.

“The game has never been stronger.

“The players have never been fitter, faster and – we’re proud to say – more engaged in the community. We marvel at their brilliance on the field and the positive impact they have on communities. Tonight is recognition for them.”

A Dally M Female Team of the Year was named alongside a Dally M Male Player of the Year during a fully integrated awards ceremony.

Brisbane Broncos Grand Final skipper Adam Reynolds won Dally M Captain of the Year just days out from the Grand Final against Penrith Panthers.

The Broncos also had four players in the Dally M Team of the Year – centre Herbie Farnworth, five-eighth Ezra Mam, prop Payne Haas and lock Pat Carrigan. The Panthers earned two positions in the Team of the Year – centre Stephen Crichton and second-rower Liam Martin – while Sunia Turuva was also crowned Rookie of the Year.

Warriors mentor Andrew Webster won Coach of the Year honours, as reward for his Club’s stunning rise in 2023.

2022 Dally M winner Nicho Hynes won the Provan-Summons Medal, having also won the prestigious award last year.

While Upton’s award gave the Minor Premiers Newcastle Knights a boost ahead of Sunday’s Grand Final, opponents Gold Coast Titans’ surge to the decider allowed Karyn Murphy to take out Coach of the Year honours.

Expansion Club the Dolphins earned the Peter Frilingos Headline Moment Award for their first-up win over the Roosters, while winger Jamayne Isaako won a Dally M trifecta, winning Winger of the Year, the Ken Irvine Medal for top try-scorer, and the top point scorer awards.

Final Dally M Men’s Leaderboard

Kalyn Ponga 56

Shaun Johnson 55

Nicho Hynes 54

Daly Cherry-Evans 50

Nathan Cleary 48

Harry Grant 47

Addin Fonua-Blake 44

Dylan Edwards 42

Payne Haas 42

Isaah Yeo 41

Final Dally M Women’s Leaderboard

Tamika Upton 27

Tarryn Aiken 26

Simaima Taufa 22

Ali Brigginshaw 22

Teagan Berry 20

Shannon Mato 18

Evania Pelite 17

Zehara Temara 17

Gayle Broughton 15

Raecene Mcgregor 15

Full List of Winners

NRL

Dally M Medal - Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights

Dally M Fullback of the Year - Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights

Dally M Winger of the Year - Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - Warriors

Dally M Winger of the Year - Jamayne Isaako - Dolphins

Dally M Centre of the Year - Stephen Crichton – Penrith Panthers

Dally M Centre of the Year - Herbie Farnworth – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year - Ezra Mam – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Halfback of the Year - Shaun Johnson - Warriors

Dally M Prop of the Year - Payne Haas – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Prop of the Year - Addin Fonua-Blake - Warriors

Dally M Hooker of the Year - Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm

Dally M Second-Row of the Year - Liam Martin – Penrith Panthers

Dally M Second-Row of the Year David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans

Dally M Lock of the Year - Patrick Carrigan – Brisbane Broncos

Peter Frilingos Headline Moment - Dolphins' "phin-credible" Roosters boilover

Provan-Summons Medal - Nicho Hynes – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Dally M Coach of the Year - Andrew Webster - Warriors

Dally M Rookie of the Year - Sunia Turuva – Penrith Panthers

Dally M Captain of the Year - Adam Reynolds – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Try of the Year - Mathew Feagai – St George Illawarra Dragons

Dally M Tackle of the Year - Haumole Olakau’atu – Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Ken Irvine Medal - Jamayne Isaako - Dolphins

NRL Top Point Scorer - Jamayne Isaako - Dolphins

VB Hardest Working Player of the Year - Addin Fonua-Blake – Warriors

NRLW

Dally M Medal - Tamika Upton – Newcastle Knights

Dally M Fullback of the Year - Tamika Upton – Newcastle Knights

Dally M Winger of the Year - Jakiya Whitfeld – Wests Tigers

Dally M Winger of the Year - Julia Robinson – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Centre of the Year - Isabelle Kelly – Sydney Roosters

Dally M Centre of the Year - Mele Hufanga – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year - Tarryn Aiken – Sydney Roosters

Dally M Halfback of the Year - Ali Brigginshaw – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Prop of the Year - Shannon Mato – Gold Coast Titans

Dally M Prop of the Year - Sarah Togatuki – Wests Tigers

Dally M Hooker of the Year - Destiny Brill – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Second-Row of the Year - Yasmin Clydsdale – Newcastle Knights

Dally M Second-Row of the Year - Olivia Kernick – Sydney Roosters

Dally M Lock of the Year - Simaima Taufa – Canberra Raiders

Provan-Summons Medal - Lavinia Gould – Brisbane Broncos

Dally M Coach of the Year - Karyn Murphy – Gold Coast Titans

Dally M Rookie of the Year - Annessa Biddle – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Dally M Captain of the Year- Simaima Taufa – Canberra Raiders

Dally M Try of the Year - Jesse Southwell – Newcastle Knights

Dally M Tackle of the Year - Jakiya Whitfeld – Wests Tigers

NRLW Top Try Scorer - Teagan Berry – St George Illawarra Dragons

NRLW Top Point Scorer - Ali Brigginshaw – Brisbane Broncos

