Kalyn Ponga wins Dally M Medal

The two fullbacks capped an historic night for the Knights, with both men’s and women’s medals going to players from the same Club.
Ponga became the first Knights men’s player to win the award since Danny Buderus in 2004 during a glittering ceremony at Winx Stand at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
“This year both competitions came down to the final match of the final round to decide the finals line-ups,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said. “You cannot script that.
“The game has never been stronger.
“The players have never been fitter, faster and – we’re proud to say – more engaged in the community. We marvel at their brilliance on the field and the positive impact they have on communities. Tonight is recognition for them.”
A Dally M Female Team of the Year was named alongside a Dally M Male Player of the Year during a fully integrated awards ceremony.
Brisbane Broncos Grand Final skipper Adam Reynolds won Dally M Captain of the Year just days out from the Grand Final against Penrith Panthers.
The Broncos also had four players in the Dally M Team of the Year – centre Herbie Farnworth, five-eighth Ezra Mam, prop Payne Haas and lock Pat Carrigan. The Panthers earned two positions in the Team of the Year – centre Stephen Crichton and second-rower Liam Martin – while Sunia Turuva was also crowned Rookie of the Year.
Warriors mentor Andrew Webster won Coach of the Year honours, as reward for his Club’s stunning rise in 2023.
2022 Dally M winner Nicho Hynes won the Provan-Summons Medal, having also won the prestigious award last year.
While Upton’s award gave the Minor Premiers Newcastle Knights a boost ahead of Sunday’s Grand Final, opponents Gold Coast Titans’ surge to the decider allowed Karyn Murphy to take out Coach of the Year honours.
Expansion Club the Dolphins earned the Peter Frilingos Headline Moment Award for their first-up win over the Roosters, while winger Jamayne Isaako won a Dally M trifecta, winning Winger of the Year, the Ken Irvine Medal for top try-scorer, and the top point scorer awards.
Final Dally M Men’s Leaderboard
Kalyn Ponga 56
Shaun Johnson 55
Nicho Hynes 54
Daly Cherry-Evans 50
Nathan Cleary 48
Harry Grant 47
Addin Fonua-Blake 44
Dylan Edwards 42
Payne Haas 42
Isaah Yeo 41
Final Dally M Women’s Leaderboard
Tamika Upton 27
Tarryn Aiken 26
Simaima Taufa 22
Ali Brigginshaw 22
Teagan Berry 20
Shannon Mato 18
Evania Pelite 17
Zehara Temara 17
Gayle Broughton 15
Raecene Mcgregor 15
Full List of Winners
NRL
Dally M Medal - Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
Dally M Fullback of the Year - Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
Dally M Winger of the Year - Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - Warriors
Dally M Winger of the Year - Jamayne Isaako - Dolphins
Dally M Centre of the Year - Stephen Crichton – Penrith Panthers
Dally M Centre of the Year - Herbie Farnworth – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year - Ezra Mam – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Halfback of the Year - Shaun Johnson - Warriors
Dally M Prop of the Year - Payne Haas – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Prop of the Year - Addin Fonua-Blake - Warriors
Dally M Hooker of the Year - Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm
Dally M Second-Row of the Year - Liam Martin – Penrith Panthers
Dally M Second-Row of the Year David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans
Dally M Lock of the Year - Patrick Carrigan – Brisbane Broncos
Peter Frilingos Headline Moment - Dolphins' "phin-credible" Roosters boilover
Provan-Summons Medal - Nicho Hynes – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Dally M Coach of the Year - Andrew Webster - Warriors
Dally M Rookie of the Year - Sunia Turuva – Penrith Panthers
Dally M Captain of the Year - Adam Reynolds – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Try of the Year - Mathew Feagai – St George Illawarra Dragons
Dally M Tackle of the Year - Haumole Olakau’atu – Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles
Ken Irvine Medal - Jamayne Isaako - Dolphins
NRL Top Point Scorer - Jamayne Isaako - Dolphins
VB Hardest Working Player of the Year - Addin Fonua-Blake – Warriors
NRLW
Dally M Medal - Tamika Upton – Newcastle Knights
Dally M Fullback of the Year - Tamika Upton – Newcastle Knights
Dally M Winger of the Year - Jakiya Whitfeld – Wests Tigers
Dally M Winger of the Year - Julia Robinson – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Centre of the Year - Isabelle Kelly – Sydney Roosters
Dally M Centre of the Year - Mele Hufanga – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year - Tarryn Aiken – Sydney Roosters
Dally M Halfback of the Year - Ali Brigginshaw – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Prop of the Year - Shannon Mato – Gold Coast Titans
Dally M Prop of the Year - Sarah Togatuki – Wests Tigers
Dally M Hooker of the Year - Destiny Brill – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Second-Row of the Year - Yasmin Clydsdale – Newcastle Knights
Dally M Second-Row of the Year - Olivia Kernick – Sydney Roosters
Dally M Lock of the Year - Simaima Taufa – Canberra Raiders
Provan-Summons Medal - Lavinia Gould – Brisbane Broncos
Dally M Coach of the Year - Karyn Murphy – Gold Coast Titans
Dally M Rookie of the Year - Annessa Biddle – Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
Dally M Captain of the Year- Simaima Taufa – Canberra Raiders
Dally M Try of the Year - Jesse Southwell – Newcastle Knights
Dally M Tackle of the Year - Jakiya Whitfeld – Wests Tigers
NRLW Top Try Scorer - Teagan Berry – St George Illawarra Dragons
NRLW Top Point Scorer - Ali Brigginshaw – Brisbane Broncos
Story first published on NRL.com