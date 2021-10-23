Kalwaun is Manus Soccer President

This ends Jack Nawi Changau’s 20 years reign as president and elected new kid on the block Philip Kalwaun as the new president for the next four years.

Kalwaun defeated three other opponents to win the hottest seat in Manus soccer. The former police officer with Special Service Division of the Royal Police Constabulary Kalwaun polled 15 votes to beat former president, Jack Nawi Changau 10 while Peter Punau managed only four votes.

Kalwaun’s victory have indicated that they want change in Manus soccer, which have been a stagnant for the last two decades as the 29 out of 32 club presidents has claimed.

Former Admiralty FC and Manus Soccer Association Competition Manager, Peter Sakael was elected unopposed as vice president while Julie Peliokai beat former Port Moresby Cosmos player, Mark Lowap and Alfred Tom for the treasurer position.

Peliokai won on one points 11, ahead of Alfred Tom 10 and Lowap 8 points.

The Congress voted in Michael Leevers, as Ordinary Member of Manus Soccer Association Executive Committee with 14 points beating Wesley Nakilai 12 Lindsawy Kove, 3 and Pokaiau Kailou 1.

Kalwaun thanked everyone for having confidence in his leadership to take Manus Soccer Association forward and he called for full cooperation and support from all 32 clubs.

“I am humble and honoured for the trust and confidence you have in me as your new president of Manus Soccer Association,” he said.

Kalwaun said he would do his best to continue where the former president, Jack Nawi Changau have left. He gave credit to Changau for his leadership in keeping soccer alive in Manus for the last 20 years.