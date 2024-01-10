Kalibobo FC tourney needs backing

The tournament ended well.

KUFC was also able to raise funds to register for the National Premier League 2024 season.

KUFC management thanked the Asuramba community of Bogia District for hosting and supporting the event.

Kalibobo Host Team, formed during the event had players from various clubs in Madang, coached by Ezekiel Huambai. The team was triumphant in all its matches and made it to the finals.

“Kawol Francis, the skipper, was outstanding in every game and with his unique style of play in midfield, dominated most of the ball possession. With the assistance from Scot Malangian, it boosted the team to win all their matches,” Ezekiel Huambai said.

There were no major sponsors for the competition. All trophies and awards were provided with funding from registration fees. KUFC is now seeking corporate support for what will be an annual sporting event.

Meantime, Naika Kalibobo Host Team defeated Sesemo FC while in the main finals; Crosilers FC defeated Kbobi FC, 1-0 and walked away with K2000.

The Fair Play Award of the tournament was claimed by Atzera FC from Markham. They faired well in the competition but lost in the top 8 matches.

Individual awards included Top Player of the Tournament, which went to Ludgreen Mopa of F36 Development. Top Goal Scorer/Best Striker Award went to Adel Kauageri (Kbobi FC); the Golden Glove Award went to Kingsford Iguba (Kopenam FC); and the Top Backs Tournament Award was given to Timothy Boli (Mabona FC).