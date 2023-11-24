Kalibobo FC to host X-Mas tournament

The tournament is purposely to raise funds to have a Madang representative team in the country’s National Premier League (NPL) in 2024 and to identify and source raw talent in Madang Province. .

Registrations for the tournament opened in September and will close at the end of this month. Teams from Madang and the Mamose region are expected to participate in this tournament.

President of Kalibobo FC Ezekiel Huambai anticipates fielding in a strong team for NPL next year.

Huambai while commenting on Team PNG’s composition, stated that the majority of players were selected from the Port Moresby and Morobe teams, noting that there were none from Madang FC.

He therefore said the inclusion of Kalibobo FC into the NPL next year, will create that extra avenue to expose talents from Madang.

Huambai also noted that Madang had the potential to produce players at the national level, highlighting the Tusbab Blue Kumuls women’s team who managed to go through the development squad at the training Centre in Lae and a few of them made it into the Lakatoi’s, representing Papua New Guinea. He said this pathway is highly desirable for men as well.

Registration for tournament is K500 per team with cash prizes trophies to be awarded to winners.

Cash prizes include K4000 as first prize, K2000 second prize, third prize is K1000 and the fourth is K500.

Meantime, monies from this fundraising drive will go towards hosting a corporate dinner next year for the club to register and participate in the National Premier League.