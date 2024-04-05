Kalabond grandstand upgraded for Digicel ExxonMobil cup comp

The current structure and container stands were dismantled and removed before they were transferred to the Gurias temporary home ground, Queens Elizabeth Park in Rabaul this week.

With funding support from the East New Britain Provincial Government through Governor, Michael Marum’s office, the construction of the new grandstand facility is a significant project that will elevate the sporting infrastructure in the province to international standard capable of hosting major rugby league events in the province once competed.

Wednesday 3rd April 2024, was an emotional day for all those who contributed to the construction of the renowned grandstand, now being pulled down. It marked both the conclusion of one chapter and the commencement of another.

Special tribute to the main man Papa Guria, the late John Nightingale, Mama Guria Darrie Nightingale, Kevin Wright and other like-minded people, not to mention all the loyal sponsors and partners.

Meanwhile, construction work at Queens Park is in progress with container stands and seats from Kalabond now being erected to provide extra seating capacity, before the Gurias can start hosting Digicel ExxonMobil Cup games in Rabaul this season, while the new Kalabond stands in Kokopo are being constructed.