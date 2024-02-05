Kaipu leads PNG Women’s team

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, February 7th, and ends on the 19th.

Former captain Ramona Padio is missing the tournament for personal reasons. Replacing her is veteran Marie Kaipu.

The full squad is: Fidelma Watpore, Faith Kasiray, Lavinia Hola (Goalkeeper), Anastasia Gunemba, Raynatha Samuel, Serah Waida, Georgina Bakani, Olivia Upaupa, Merolyn Sali, Fidorah Namuesh (defender), Mavis Singara, Rumona Morris, Phylis Pala, Christie Maneu, Hortance Kimit, Aileen David (midfield), Marie Kaipu, Cynthia Bangita, Karen Kalapai, Nenny Elipas, Calista Maneo, Michaelyne Butubu, Arnolda Dou (forward).

Kaipu says she is confident in leading the side once more to win the first match to set a platform for the remainder of the matches. She also admitted that the demotion of Sakete and McNamara has posed challenges to their preparation but hopes to make it through it.

The two-week-long tournament will see eight countries competing to qualify; American Samoa, Fiji, New Zealand, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

The team departed amidst controversies surrounding the sacking of head coach, Frederica Siwin Sakete and team manager Colleen McNamara. This may prove too critical for the team, but the PNG Football Association (PNGFA) remains steadfast.

PNGFA president John Kapi Natto said: “PNGFA remains committed to supporting women’s football team and wants to ensure PNG has the best team competing in the Olympic Qualifier.”

He expressed disappointment with the sacking of Sakete and McNamara. He said those are fake news circulating on social media and should not divert the attention of PNGFA and the fans alike indicating there was no suspension of any of the football executives.

Replacing Sakete on the coaching role is Ericson Komeng assisted by Edna Thomas. Godfrey Baniau, Susan Steven and Ahmjad Tekwie are part of the administration team.