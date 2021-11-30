KA Brothers Win 7s Cup

The young Silsilpak side coached by Max Katal made a big statement earlier when they knocked out tournament favorites and 2020 defending premiers PC Ravens 29-24 in extra time in the first qualifier. Meanwhile Brothers accounted for Natives 17-10 in the 2nd cup qualifier.

From the outset it was Brothers slick ball handling that resulted in them drawing 1st blood through an unconverted try by left winger Shallendra Birney. They were leading by 5 points before Silsilpak replied with a try of their own through Derrick Volu, to draw level at 5 all until halftime.

Brothers had two of their players given the yellow card for ill-discipline, but somehow they managed to hold their line well in the first half.

After the break, Brothers continued in the same fashion as they did in the first half, this time scoring back to back through Junias Sabath and William Tirang, pushing the score to 19-5 until fulltime. They finally lay claim on the elusive Sportstoks 7s Cup, and also picked up the first major cash prize of K10,000. East New Britain and PNG Pukpuk 7s speedster Arthur Clement picked up the Paul Joseph Player of the Tournament award.

Meanwhile Cup runners up Silsikpak picked up the 2nd prize of K5,000. Harlequins beat Uni Piggies 22-17 to claim the plate. In the bowl finals Kazens beat Amaroa 12-7.

Sportstok 7s Tournament coordinator Paul Joseph, on behalf of naming right sponsor Sportstok, thanked sponsors, and the 16 participating teams, game officials and the national pandemic controller’s office for making the event an entertaining and successful one.

Joseph also confirmed that next year's tournament will be held in June.