K92 Mining gets behind the Hunters

This collaboration marks an exciting development for both organizations as they join forces to enhance opportunities both on and off the field.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with K92 Mining," said Hunters chief executive officer, Scott Barker.

"As we embark on the business end of the 2024 Hostplus Cup season, this collaboration presents a wealth of opportunities for our team and supporters alike. K92 Mining's commitment to excellence and community aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to achieving great things together."

To launch the partnership, premiership-winning hooker and SP PNG Hunters current assistant coach Wartovo Puara, as well as players Epel Kapinias and Valentine Richard have joined forces with the PNG NRL Bid to visit the town of Kainantu as well as the K92 mine site during their bye week.

The group visited schools, conducted coaching clinics, and passed on their valuable knowledge of how sports can be used to bring communities together.

PNG NRL Bid Development Manager, Joey Grima said, "This is the first time that the PNG NRL BID and the SP PNG Hunters have undertaken a joint initiative to promote rugby league to schools and communities in the Eastern Highlands and Morobe provinces. The visit also provided updated information about how the NRL BID is creating pathways and developing programs for rugby league sustainability.

“We were able to engage the Community Rugby League Board and stakeholders and discussed with over 200 staJ from the K92 mine. Throughout the three days, students, teachers, community leaders, and mine staJ were incredibly excited to meet the (Hunters). The honesty and diligence with which each Hunters member spoke to the students, teachers, and staJ were incredibly refreshing

Grima said “These men are truly future leaders and wonderful mentors, and the entire rugby league community should be proud of them. Despite it being their bye round, they insisted on spending their time engaging with the community.”

K92 Mining chief executive officer, John Lewins said, “K92 Mining is extremely pleased to be able to partner with the SP PNG Hunters and support our premier QLD Cup Team in their quest for success in the Hostplus Cup, beginning in the 2024 season.

“It was important for K92 that the values of the SP PNG Hunters align so strongly with our own, with their strong focus on engagement with schools and communities through Papua New Guinea. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Hunters.”

K92 Superintendent Community Affairs, Marcus Bai commented, “As a former rugby league professional, I am very excited to see K92 Mining partnering with the SP PNG Hunters and supporting them to be as successful as they can be.”

“I believe that the commitment that the SP Hunters have to reach out to our schools and communities will be fundamental to their success on the field. It was great to see them interacting with our schoolchildren, communities, and employees and I am looking forward to K92 continuing to be involved with the PNG Hunters for many years to come.”

K92 Mining, recognized for their dedication to innovation and sustainability in the mining industry, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership. They see this collaboration as a unique opportunity to support local talent and contribute to the development of grass roots sports in greater Papua New Guinea.