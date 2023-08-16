K50,000 support for PNG Senior Open

The tournament, to be hosted at the Lae Golf Club from September 1st-3rd, anticipates the participation of over 40 professional and amateur golfers.

Today, a cheque of K50,000 was presented to the Lae Golf Club president, Phil Hommelhoff, to renew Trukai’s gold sponsorship of the event.

Marketing manager for Trukai Industries, Maryanne Tom, said as a national title, the PNG Senior Open sits alongside the PNG Open as one of the two premiere events in the PNG golf calendar.

“The Legends tournament brings the business community together, and we are proud to be part of this as it signifies Trukai’s support towards the city, its communities and businesses.”

Lae Golf Club president, Hommelhoff, said drawing from last year’s experience, they expect a sensational competition for professionals and amateurs alike.

The big-name golfers participating this year include Andre Stolz, Guy Wall, Brad Burns and Tim Elliot, with notable Americans, Shaquille Mongol and Perry Parker.