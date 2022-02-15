K50,000 support for MRFU

Lae MP and Chairman of LCA, John Rosso, presented K30,000 to president Lionel Kamiak and patron Jacob Maragau as MRFU looks forward to host the 2022 Trans Highway Invitational Sevens tournament later this month.

Another K20,000 will be given to support the MRFU competition.

The Trans Highway Invitational Sevens will be playing for the Rosso Cup with K20,000 as first prize, attracting teams from across PNG, including local Lae teams.

Rosso commended MRFU for promoting peace and unity through the code and involving young men and women from all communities in and around Lae City.

The sponsorship is part of Rosso and LCA’s ongoing support towards promoting sports and good citizenship in Lae and surrounding communities.

Prior to that, the LCA presented Lae City Dwellers FC with K50,000 towards their 2022 National Soccer League season campaign.

Rosso made the presentation to LCD FC coach, Peter Gunemba, and captain Raymond Gunemba at Papuan Compound on Sunday.

Other sporting teams that received support from LCA include Lae Snax Tigers, Lae City FC, PC Ravens, Lae Harlequins, Unitech Spartans, East Taraka Spiders and Lae Schools Rugby League competition.