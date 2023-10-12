K50,000 for boxers

Yesterday’s cheque presentation was a big boost for PNG Boxing Union and a kind gesture by National Finance to our boxers, who are looking forward to representing the country at this year’s Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands come November 2023.

Due to financial constraints, the PNG Boxing Union put out a public appeal to business houses and corporate entities to assist with the levy costs for the team. The National Finance responded positively with a commitment to assist with the huge funding support.

National Finance Group General Manager Operations, William Haylock said they decided to support boxing because it’s a wonderful sport that has massive social and health benefits for women and men in PNG.

In his response, PNG Boxing Union President Dr. Gideon Kendino expressed gratitude and appreciation to National Finance for coming onboard which will enable the boxers to attend the Games.

He explained the money would be deposited directly to the PNG Olympic Committee account to complete the teams’ requirements which is a prerequisite to attending the games.

PNG Boxing Union will be sending a team of eight females and 13 males totalling a team of 21 athletes.