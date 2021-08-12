K250,000 Backing For Rugby Refs

MVIL Managing Director, Michael Makap said they are happy with PNGNRL promoting their safety road messages.

As part of Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited continued support to the PNGNRLC, the cheque of K250,000 to PNGNRLC will go towards supporting the PNGNRLC Referees in the country and its competitions.

“We are grateful to MVIL for supporting us in this trying time. It will help us carryout our competitions and other programs that PNGNRLC is running in the country and these includes our referees,” said PNGNRLC chairman Adrian Chow.

He said PNGNRLC CEO Stanley Hondina alluded that PNG now has two referees who are able to ref competition at an international level.

“The support from MVIL today will really help us in areas within PNGNRLC especially the Digicel Cup competition as you all know how bad Sports in the country has been affected by the global pandemic and so we appreciate the support from MVIL,” said Hondina said.

Meanwhile, Makap said MVIL is happy to support PNGNRLC again this year.

“I would like to say that MVIL is supporting PNGNRLC by committing K250, 000 as part of its community service obligation,” said Makap.

PNGNRLC Senior Referee Paul Wani expressed gratitude on behalf of his colleague referees.

“I thank MVIL on behalf of all the Digicel Cup and PNGNRLC Referee in the country for their support as it will go a long way in supporting the referee,” said Wani.

The sponsorship will cover costs for referees, touch judges, timekeepers and the officiating of the Digicel Cup matches.