K200,000 boost for Kimbe Cutters

Acting Provincial Administrator, Leo Mapmani presented the K200,000 cheque to the Cutters management team.

For the past five years, the Kimbe Cutters have received support from its naming rights sponsor, the West New Britain Provincial Government through Governor Sasindran Muthuvel including the former Talasea District Development Authority.

On behalf of WNB Provincial Government through the office of the governor, Mapmani thanked the provincial government for the continuous support that it has given to the local rugby league team the Kimbe Cutters to continue in pursuing their interest in sports.

“Sports is one avenue that I see that we can mobilise our youths to engage them in tangible activities. Through sports there are many success stories that have eventuated,” he said.

Mapmani adds, “For the province, as a government and as an administration we must support this cause so that we get our young talents involved in not only rugby but all other various codes, and it can embrace our youths so that they are committed and will be an example to our young and upcoming children. Through sports it can make a change in your life.”

Representing the Cutters management, Jeffery Osa expressed gratitude to the West New Britain Provincial Government, Governor Muthuvel and other sponsors for the timely financial support.

He said they are already geared up for selections and other necessary changes to enable a strong players’ list and management team. The coaching staff will remain the same, however, this will be determined on the next board meeting.

“We are also going into trials within our sister LLGs in our province especially Nakanai district which we have done that in the last few weeks. Teams that are participating are from Orowa, Hoskins LLG as well as Kimbe town. We will join up six teams from Hoskins and another six or seven from Biala villages,” Osa said.

He further stated that they are about to form the new Cutters team and are grateful for all the support they have been given.

A tournament will be held in Kimbe town in the next two weeks, for selection of players from Kimbe and other areas within Talasea and Kandrian.