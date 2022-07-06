K1mil Support Annually For Kumuls

The formal announcement of the Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited's (KPHL) agreement with the PNG Rugby Football League for platinum level sponsorship of the national team, the PNGLNG Kumuls took place today at the National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited Managing Director, Wapu Sonk said, “We are more than happy to support the development of the national rugby league side in its future endeavours to progress the code in the region and internationally.”

“I hope that our contribution will serve as an example to other corporate entities to also step up to support our national team,” Sonk said.

The platinum level sponsorship includes the placement of the KPHL logo on players’ shirts,

team signage, merchandise and other promotional materials.

“Rugby league at all levels has a tremendous following throughout PNG and this platinum sponsorship of the PNGLNG Kumuls is in some ways a natural continuation of Kumul Petroleum’s ongoing support of a number of sporting codes in the country, including of course the Kroton Hela Wigmen rugby league team,” he added.

PNG Rugby Football League Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Hondina, said that on behalf of the PNGRFL Board Chairman, Sandis Tsaka, and the entire board. They are delighted by the support KPHL has shown to the game and embrace the support, especially on an important Rugby League World Cup year.

Hondina stated, “KPHL are a whole of the game partner to PNGRFL and has invested a lot in the growth and development of the game both domestically and internationally.”

He said the recent PNGLNG Kumuls’ victory over Fiji Batis is an indication of such investments by

partners who help to deliver such results.

“We welcome KPHL onboard again, and we are looking forward to delivering results that will be appreciated by all stakeholders in our game, especially during the World Cup at the end of the year.

“We also extend our appreciation to KPHL’s Managing Director Wapu Sonk, and his Board, for the confidence they have in our national team and the support provided, that will greatly assist us to prepare and attend the tournament

Hondina also extended thanks to other valued partners in PNGLNG as the Naming Rights Sponsor, Digicel PNG Ltd and National Gaming Control Board as two other existing platinum partners.

“Without your support, the game wouldn’t be at the stage where it is and our favourite team PNGLNG Kumuls would not be in the 5th place at the world rankings.”