K1m Sports Partnership

Minister for State Owned Enterprises, William Duma, presented the cheque to PNGOC yesterday.

SP Brewery, Trukai Industries and Brian Bell Group also gave PNGOC financial assistance this week.

KCH’s partnership with PNGOC is a three year commitment worth K3million, over a three year period from 2021 to 2023.

The funding will support the implementation of the Team PNG’s new performance strategy 2021-2024.

In welcoming KCH as a partner, PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura thanked the Minister, and the board and management of KCH for its commitment to help further develop sports men and women in the country.

Sir John said, “We are extremely grateful and excited about this new partnership with KCH. This is the largest sponsorship for PNGOC to date and will ensure the implementation of Team PNG’s Performance Strategy. PNG athletes and coaches will be well prepared and supported to achieve maximum performance in multi-sport competitions over the next three years.”

According to PNGOC, this is the largest sponsorship to date.

“Preparations at the elite level is a continuous effort and we are grateful that this partnership will enable us to assist athletes to bring success to the country and inspire more Papua New Guineans to pursue their dreams - just as our athletes pursue their Olympic dreams,” Sir John added.

Minister Duma said, “Sport can assist in uniting our nation and we are excited to join Team PNG on this journey. Sports contributes meaningfully to development at all levels of society and our collaboration with Team PNG and PNGOC provides a platform to further develop our youth and communities.”

Athletes and Team Officials together with PNGOC Secretary General Auvita Rapilla, leave for Tokyo today via Singapore.