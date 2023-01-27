K19,000 pitched in for softball

This financial backing seals BSP’s commitment as the naming rights sponsors of the “2023 Liklik Softball” competition for junior softballers in Port Moresby.

BSP Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu when presenting the cheque to the committee said: “The fundamental aspects of the banks support is by always placing our people and communities at the core of our business, not only through sports but any other community engagement which develop participation and growth.”

“The banks involvement in the local communities, specifically with youth and kids sports, has always been a staple of our mission to help identify & develop local talents,” said Minnopu.

She added that: “Our partnerships with sports especially at the junior or development levels will help the sport grow in reach and participation providing the opportunity for young stars to excel, something we’ve done through our BSP school cricket program, junior swimming programs, junior Golf Development Program and recently in Rugby League with the Rabaul School Rugby League.”

Port Moresby Men’s Softball Association President, Jenny Paak said “We're extremely proud of our partnership with a corporate organization that understands the importance of equitable access to sport and education for our youths and children."

“The funds will assist us to host the junior competition with registration for kids starting this weekend Saturday January 28th, 2023 at the Bisini softball grounds,” said Pilak.

The banks continue to foster relationships through partnership with sports, health and education in the communities it operates in.