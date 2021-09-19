K120,000 in support for sports

The Douglas Guise 7s rugby tournament in Lugagun and the Walter’s Farming Association (WFA) Cup tournament in Konos both received K60, 000 each.

Namatanai MP and Forests Minister Walter Schnaubelt attended both events. He urged the players to participate in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Minister Schnaubelt said it was the first time that the organizers of the Douglas Guise 7s tournament had approached him for assistance.

“I want to support sports because I was a sportsman, I see a key factor in this course, not just in terms of personal development but how community would benefit,” he said.

The donation included K10,000 worth of food for players and officials for the duration of the tournament.

“We have a lot of natural talent but we are not putting enough effort or support to harness these talents and nurture them to grow and expose them to excel in bigger games and events.

“We need to start introducing sports at a younger age to play better games and rules can be appreciated all the way through,” he said.

Meanwhile Minister Schnaubelt also addressed the people at Konos during the Independence Day sporting knockouts in WFA rugby 9s and volleyball.

Thirty-five teams comprising women and men from West Coast, East Coast and Tabar, participated.

The NDDA sponsored about K60,000 worth of prizes including trophies, consolation prizes, registration, transport, accommodation and meals for the teams and officials.