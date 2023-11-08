K10,000 for PNG athletes

Athletics PNG is responsible for flying athletes into Port Moresby as well as payment of the levy fees of K2000 per person and the costs of their lead-up preparations.

NSI-based Adolf Kauba and Lae-based Scholastic Herman flew into Port Moresby and onto Brisbane on Monday last week along with NCD-based Eldan Toti.

The athletes are spending a little over three weeks at the Gold Coast before travelling to Honiara in time for the Athletic competition which commences on 27 November.

Athletics PNG President, Tony Green said there had been a lot of concern about funding for Games preparations but he considers this programme very important and will really lift the morale of the athletes.

He thanked Kramer Ausenco for their support and said other sponsors were also responding to the appeal.