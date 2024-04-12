Junior Tennis Applauded

Coach Eddie Mera classified this outing as one of the best Junior Tennis teams PNG has sent abroad. The team returned home with 14 medals.

For the first time in the recent history of the Junior Tennis team at the Western Pacific Qualifier, the 2024 PNG Junior Tennis side did very well. The 14 medals come from eight wins in U12, U14, and U16 competitions.

The U12 boys and girls came in second. Colitha Hakena lit the tennis court in the Under 14 and 16 singles and doubles. Coach Mera has noted down areas of improvement before the next tournament. With over 80 junior participants in this year’s tournament, 11 of the 14 PNG players return for the Pacific Challenge mid-year.

Mera said, “So we will be mostly looking at out match plays. Our strategy going into the tournament.”

With the plans to put on a competitive performance against their opponent in their Pacific challenge, Mera has his sights set on the sides that will put strong competition against PNG.

“Our strong competition in the region would the East (Pacific) – Tahiti and from the North (Pacific), it would be Guam and Northern Mariana Islands,” he said.

When highlighting the opponents to beat at the event, Mera expressed that to put up strong competitive performance against those sides, it depends on the preparation of his side. They have less than 6 weeks to prepare for the Pacific Challenge Qualifier.

Mera concluded that he has confidence in his players as they anticipate the next challenge. He said it would come down to training, and how well players apply it in their performance on the court on the match day.