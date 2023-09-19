Junior Rop Recalled

Rop was part of the 2016 PM’s 13 side that went down to Australia 58 nil.

Ironically, the biggest highlight of that match was Jnr Rop’s kamikaze-style hit on an Australian opponent that took the wind out of his sails for the remainder of the contest. It brought the whole stadium down.

Rop’s return to the Hunters this year has been impressive and consistent. Although it’s been a long 7 years since his memorable 2016 hit, Rop has lost nothing in terms of passion, energy and class to keep going in leading the young playing group this year.

The 2023 season has been quite enjoyable without any major injury setbacks.

Rop attributed his breakout comeback season to his inspirational skipper Ila Alu who’s played a big part in improving his game this season. He said Alu is a great leader who leads by example.

After his receiving his award at the PNG Hunters Awards Night Rop announced confidently he’s ready for the call-up to the PNG PM’s13 side as well as the Kumuls for end of year, Pacific Championships.

Rop said his ultimate goal this year is to play well for the Hunters and eventually get a look in from selectors for the internationals.