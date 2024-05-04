Junior bowling program launched

Under the guidance of national coach Manu Walo, the initiative seeks to introduce and train young enthusiasts in the basics of bowling.

The initiative comes on the heels of the recent national tournament in Bulolo, where Goroka triumphed and a promising young team from Lae, featuring players all under the age of 15, finished as runners-up. Motivated by this surge of young talent, the program's founders, including Freddy Koise and the club executives, decided to establish the Junior Bowls initiative, with significant support from local sponsors including Tika and associates.=

Games Coordinator John Pomaleau, emphasized the historic nature of this initiative, noting that it is the first open junior training program for lawn bowls in the country.

The program kicked off today and is set to continue next week, with plans to extend invitations to local schools. Children aged 10-18 participated in today's session, showing the potential for widespread interest and involvement in the sport.

Coach Walo expressed his optimism about the program's impact, highlighting the long-term goal of developing medal-winning athletes.

"Our sport has golden potential, as demonstrated by Geua Tau's Commonwealth Games Gold Medal. By focusing on the youth, we hope to see significant achievements in the next decade," said Walo.

Gabriel Tika, a long-time member of the Defence Bowling Club and sponsor, shared his views on the importance of junior development in maintaining the vitality and growth of lawn bowls in PNG.

"This program not only promotes the sport among the youth but also prepares them to compete on international levels, similar to sports powerhouses like Australia and Canada," Tika explained.

The Junior Bowlers Clinic Program represents a strategic move to integrate lawn bowls into school sports programs, starting with the Bisini and Boroko areas, with hopes to expand further. This development underscores a broader commitment to enriching PNG's sporting landscape, potentially elevating lawn bowls to the status of other popular sports like rugby and soccer.