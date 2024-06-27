Junior AFL tour to Australia

From the current training squad of between 60 to 70, a final squad of 30 players each for the U17, U16, U15 and U14 boys and girls will be finalized. They are part of the AFL South Pacific High-Performance Pathway, proudly supported by the Australian Government’s Pacific-Aus Sports program.

These young AFL enthusiasts are currently going through their vetting process before teams are trimmed to 30 including five non-travelling reserves for the upcoming tours. The squad comprises current players and new members to this year’s competition.

There are three major events scheduled to take place in Australia in August, September, and November while the last tour will be to Fiji for the Oceania Challenge in early December.

PNG AFL Academy Manager Prudence Sindriwen explained that in preparation for a hectic end of the year tours, they’ve assembled a train-on squad, identified and picked from the current PNGAFL Talent Academy system and program held last and early this year at the Murray barracks. She said since the squad was assembled, they have shown commitment and a lot of enthusiasm at training.

Sindriwen said on August 30 the PNG U16 boys and girls will be in Cairns for the Far North Queensland challenge with the Cairns select side and Cape York.

On September 21 PNG U14 boys will be touring Sunshine Coast, followed by the U17 boys and girls for the Pacific Cup Academy on November 13. This tour includes Nauru, New Zealand, Samoa, Solomon Islands Tonga and Vanuatu with a special appearance by South Africa.

The year will conclude in Fiji with the annual Oceania Cup challenge for the U15 boys and girls from December 4 - 9.

Sindriwen said teams will be announced in early July once personnel and travel documents are confirmed.