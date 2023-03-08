JT9s addresses over-aged players

Tournament Director, Bagelo Solien raised this concern again today after some players who are well over the age of 20 were removed from the field.

While tournament rules and guidelines are clear and are there for teams to abide by, certain clubs have continued to be ignorant by fielding over aged players in their U20 teams which has frustrated the match officials, the tournament committee and clubs alike.

Solien expressed frustration and disbelief that certain clubs could see fit to cheat by using such dirty tactic, rather than win games in a fair and honest manner and within the tournament rules.

Today frustrations escalated to a near confrontation in day two of the U20 match between Koki Eels and 6 Tigers when two players were forced to off the field.

Solien said although majority of the clubs have been honest, there are a few that are doing this to win games which is not fair and brings the game into disrepute.

The Director said after the U20 and Women’s round robin games tomorrow the top 16 teams for each division will move on to quarter and semi-finals starting on Thursday.

Meanwhile the senior men’s competition has been further delayed by a week due to the weather situation and has been rescheduled for next week culminating in the grand finals next Sunday.