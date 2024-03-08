JT 9s women’s challenge

JT Super Nines Cup tournament director Bagelo Solien said they have confirmed six teams including defending champions Sab City Raiders who are geared up to retain the title against challengers Pom Black Pearls, Gabutu Dragons, Vadavada United, Joyce Bay Sting Rays and Hohola Pirates.

Solien said most of these teams are from Moresby South will be looking at the top four finish off for the JT Cup qualifiers.

He said the women’s first match kicks off at 12 noon with Gabutu Dragons Vs Pom Black Pearls, followed by Vadavada United Vs Sab City Raiders and Joyce Bay Sting Rays Vs Hohola Pirates.

In game two on Friday, Gabutu Dragons Vs Vadavada United. Followed by Pom Black Pearls Vs Joyce Bay Sting Rays. Then with Sab City Raiders Vs Hohola Pirates.

And on Saturday, March 16 in game three at 9am features Gabutu Dragons Vs Joyce Bay Sting Rays. Pom Black Pearls Vs Sab City Raiders. Vadavada United Vs Hohola Pirates.

According to Raiders senior player Susan Kouoru all the regulars were maintained with training progressing very well at the gravel pitch at Sabama.

Kouoru said they are aware of the task ahead adding defense is key to their matches before they can worry about defending the crown.